Two New Gourmet Hot Dog and Burger Restaurants Coming to West MI

Dog Haus, which serves gourmet hot dogs, sausages, and burgers is expanding to West Michigan.

According to Grand Rapids Business Journal, California-based restaurant group The Absolute Brands has signed an agreement with franchisee, Krage Fox, to open Dog Haus restaurants in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

Fox is also a Franchisee of four Dickey's Barbecue Pit locations in Michigan.

Fox tells GRBJ he discovered Dog Haus on social media:

I immediately realized that our community had a need for a restaurant that creates a variety of gourmet hot dogs, sausages and burgers under one roof and offers them late into the night. Dog Haus and Dickey’s share a lot of the same values — it’s not just about making the food. It’s about creating an environment where you want to come back and spend more time with friends and family. Dog Haus’ laid-back biergarten atmosphere and one-of-a-kind creations are sure to become the next go-to destinations for guests to connect with one another in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

The first West Michigan Dog Haus location is expected to open in 2022.

First opening in Pasadena in 2010, Dog Haus is known for their antibiotic and hormone-free all beef hot dogs served on King's Hawaiian rolls with a variety of toppings like avocado, pickled jalapeños, bacon, crispy fried onions, tomatoes, house-made chili, and an assortment of cheeses and sauces.

Dog Haus also serves corn dogs with homemade root beer batter, sausages, chicken sandwiches, and Black Angus burgers like the Little Mule with American cheese, avocado, pickled jalapeños, cojita cheese, chipotle aioli, and a fried egg.

The menu also includes plant-based burgers and dogs; sides like fries, onion rings, coleslaw, and tots; ice cream; and beer.

Dog Haus says they proudly pour local craft beer:

When eating a dog, sausage or burger, you can work up a mighty thirst. Fortunately, Dog Haus has the answer: the best craft beers around. We are passionate about curating tap lists that highlight local brews, featuring something for everyone and emphasizing both quality and variety. It’s important to us that the beer we serve is as memorable as our food, and that each Dog Haus location’s tap list is as unique as its community.

With the new locations opening up in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, they'll definitely have some great brew options on tap!

Dog Haus currently has more than 60 locations nationwide, with many more set to open soon. We'll keep you posted on when the West Michigan locations are opening!