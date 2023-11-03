We think Michigan is a great destination for anyone who wants to experience a winter wonderland for the holidays. With so many cities celebrating the holiday season with festivals, parades, or just decorating the town, it would be hard to choose just one as the best Christmas town. And we're not the only ones who think that as a recent list of Best Christmas Towns in the U.S. named two cities in the Great Lakes state.

Head Here For Holiday Cheer

Country Living came up with their list of ‘The 30 Most Magical Christmas Towns in the U.S.’ and two of the 30 are in Michigan. Each town was chosen for bringing the holiday spirit through shopping at Christmas markets, parades, outdoor decorations and light displays, just to name a few categories. And here’s how Michigan ranked on the list:

Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor came in 9th place on the list. The ‘Sing Along with Santa’ event put on by the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra helped put the city in the top 10. Also mentioned were the numerous holiday events Ann Arbor puts on every year, including lantern parades and free outdoor markets.

Frankenmuth, MI

Frankenmuth came in at #20 on the list. We think it could have easily taken first place as it is home to the world's largest Christmas store, Bronner's Christmas Wonderland. Also helping Frankenmuth make the list are the light displays throughout the city, the Christkindlmrkt, and holiday home tour. Michigan's 'Little Bavaria' is definitely a Christmas lover's paradise.

