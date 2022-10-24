Two Fellas Grill has been a staple here in Kalamazoo since it opened up on the campus of Western Michigan University. WMU students would spend hours on end at sporting events, studying, working, and partying, and then would crowd the small lobby of Two Fellas while they waited for their wrap.

Their most famous wrap is the Bronco, a wrap with fried chicken tenders, mozzarella cheese, tater tots, and bacon.

For the longest, Two Fellas was in a small building they shared with Campus Wok on Howard St before moving into the much bigger building that was the former Wendy's on campus. The added lobby space in the new building has allowed the business to grow at a consistent rate, so much so that it's become a regular stop for locals as well.

Now that the city is fully behind Two Fellas, they decided to grant their supporters an early holiday season gift. For the longest many have complained that the only location was on campus making it too much to deal with college-aged adults or was simply just too far away from home to drive and they wouldn't deliver to their home either. Most of those problems will now cease to exist as a second Two Fellas location is now open.

After being in the homestretch for months, the second Two Fellas Grill location is located at 5855 Gull Road suite 106, and opened on Wednesday, October 19. They're open from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday while they're open from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. They offer delivery services as well which should cover areas the other location couldn't deliver to.

This location is in the plaza with Dollar Tree, North Eleven, a nail salon, and more as it's along the Gull Road strip which has Meijer, Walmart, and many other small retail places available.

This is a move that many have been waiting to happen for years and now that we have more than one Two Fellas in town they should see twice as many Broncos, mac and cheese bites, cookies, and more, right?