Yes, The Hot New Netflix Doc Is About a Michigan-Based Cult

We love a good Netflix documentary. We love a good true crime story. However, this one hits a little too close to home-- literally!

How much do you know about the idea of "twin flames"?

I'll be honest, the only time I've ever heard the phrase was back when Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were hot and heavy and newly red carpet official; the actress reportedly referred to the rapper as her "twin flame" and is quoted as saying,

instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think.

So, does that have anything to do with the hottest doc on Netflix right now?

For what it's worth, don't worry about any spoilers in this article because I haven't even seen the documentary myself-- yet.

Escaping Twin Flames

Brought to you by the same filmmakers that did the Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult documentary, filmmakers Cecilia Peck and Inbal B. Lessner sure know their cults!

Their new 3-part Netflix series follows the very real, very active online group known as the "Twin Flames Universe". According to Netflix,

Twin Flames Universe is a currently active online spiritual community offering the promise of true love and companionship to its members. The leaders sell online classes that guarantee harmonious union with desired partners. Escaping Twin Flames reveals the nightmarish stories of manipulation and coercion within the organization, including... former members who recount how they were encouraged to stalk the supposed objects of their affection and manipulate their gender identities.

As someone who met their significant other via online dating and apps it's scary to think about how easy it is for groups like this to manipulate the minds and hearts of others.

Jeff and Shaleia Ayan are the group's leaders and originally founded Twin Flames Universe out of their home in Farmington Hills, Michigan before moving it up to Suttons Bay. According to Fox 2 Detroit,

While many may call "Twin Flames Universe" a cult, police say they do not suspect criminal activity...The Netflix show is currently among Netflix's top 10 most popular, streamed 4.1 million times this week.

I don't want to know anything more than that. I just need to stream it for myself! Check out the trailer below:

