Many residents in Michigan and Indiana enjoy bacon for breakfast or as a delicious addition to any meal. However, residents in both states are urged to check their refrigerators for bacon that could cause serious illness.

Massive Bacon Recall Affects Michigan And Indiana Grocery Stores

According to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), more than 367,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer turkey bacon have been recalled due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with Listeria bacteria, which can potentially cause severe infections. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, diarrhea, and convulsions. The recall includes the following products:

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Kraft Heinz Foods Company voluntarily recalled multiple packages of turkey bacon which include:

12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL" and universal product code (UPC) "071871548601" printed on the packaging under the barcode,"use by" dates ranging "18 JUL 2025" to "02 AUG 2025," and lot code "RS40."

36-oz. packages containing three 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL" and universal product code (UPC) "071871548748" printed on the packaging under the barcode, "use by" dates ranging "23 JUL 2025" to "04 SEP 2025," and lot codes "RS19," "RS40," or "RS42."

48-oz. packages containing four 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL" and UPC "071871548793" printed on the packaging under the barcode and "use by" dates ranging "18 JUL 2025" to "04 SEP 2025," and lot codes "RS19," "RS40," or "RS42."

Canva Canva loading...

These items were available in Michigan, Indiana, and retail locations nationwide. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

2025 Food Recalls Find out which food products have been recalled in 2025. Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard