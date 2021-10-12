Trick Or Treat Dates & Times In West Michigan

Halloween’s origins come from the Celtic festival for the dead called Samhain. Celts believed the ghosts of the dead roamed the Earth on this holiday. People would leave “treats” at front doors and would dress in costumes to appease the roaming spirits.

Move that tradition across the Atlantic Ocean, fast-forward a couple or a hundred years and we have modern day trick-or-treating. Halloween has become the second-largest commercial holiday in America, behind Christmas.

Buy your candy, carve your pumpkins and be ready for ghosts, goblins, witches and devils.

Here are West Michigan Trick or Treat dates and times:

Ada: Sunday, October 31. 5pm-7pm

Allendale: Sunday, October 31. 6pm-8pm

Byron Twp: Varies by neighborhood. Unspecified time

Caledonia: Saturday, October 30. 6pm-8pm

Cascade Twp: Varies by neighborhood. Unspecified time

Alpine Twp/Comstock Park: Sunday, October 31. Unspecified time

Coopersville: Sunday, October 31. 6pm-8pm

Dorr Twp: Sunday, October 31. Unspecified time

East Grand Rapids: Sunday, October 31. 6pm-8pm

Ferrysburg: Sunday, October 31. 6pm-8pm

Fruitport Charter Twp: Sunday, October 31. 6pm-8pm

Georgetown Twp/Jenison: Saturday, October 30. 6pm-8pm

Grand Haven: Sunday, October 31. 6pm-8pm

Grand Rapids: Sunday, October 31. Dusk-8pm

Grandville: Saturday, October 30. 6pm-8pm

Hastings: Sunday, October 31. 5pm-8pm

Holland: Unspecified date. 6pm-8pm

Hudsonville: Saturday, October 30. 6pm-8pm

Kentwood: Saturday, October 30. 6pm-8pm

Lowell: Sunday, October 31. 6pm-8pm

Middleville: Sunday, October 31. 5pm-8pm

Muskegon: Sunday, October 31. 6pm-8pm

Plainfield Twp: Sunday, October 31. 6pm-8pm

Rockford: Sunday, October 31. 5:30pm-8pm

Sparta: Sunday, October 31. 5:30pm-8pm

Spring Lake: Sunday, October 31. 6pm-8pm

Walker: Sunday, October 31. 5:30pm-8pm

Wayland: Sunday, October 31. 5:30pm-8pm

Wyoming: Varies by neighborhood. Unspecified time.

Zeeland: Saturday, October 30. 5pm-8pm

Popular costumes you might be seeing this year include Marvels Avengers, Game of Thrones, Frozen, Harley Quinn and Wonder Woman. Be safe.