Trick Or Treat Dates & Times In West Michigan
Halloween’s origins come from the Celtic festival for the dead called Samhain. Celts believed the ghosts of the dead roamed the Earth on this holiday. People would leave “treats” at front doors and would dress in costumes to appease the roaming spirits.
Move that tradition across the Atlantic Ocean, fast-forward a couple or a hundred years and we have modern day trick-or-treating. Halloween has become the second-largest commercial holiday in America, behind Christmas.
Buy your candy, carve your pumpkins and be ready for ghosts, goblins, witches and devils.
Here are West Michigan Trick or Treat dates and times:
Ada: Sunday, October 31. 5pm-7pm
Allendale: Sunday, October 31. 6pm-8pm
Byron Twp: Varies by neighborhood. Unspecified time
Caledonia: Saturday, October 30. 6pm-8pm
Cascade Twp: Varies by neighborhood. Unspecified time
Alpine Twp/Comstock Park: Sunday, October 31. Unspecified time
Coopersville: Sunday, October 31. 6pm-8pm
Dorr Twp: Sunday, October 31. Unspecified time
East Grand Rapids: Sunday, October 31. 6pm-8pm
Ferrysburg: Sunday, October 31. 6pm-8pm
Fruitport Charter Twp: Sunday, October 31. 6pm-8pm
Georgetown Twp/Jenison: Saturday, October 30. 6pm-8pm
Grand Haven: Sunday, October 31. 6pm-8pm
Grand Rapids: Sunday, October 31. Dusk-8pm
Grandville: Saturday, October 30. 6pm-8pm
Hastings: Sunday, October 31. 5pm-8pm
Holland: Unspecified date. 6pm-8pm
Hudsonville: Saturday, October 30. 6pm-8pm
Kentwood: Saturday, October 30. 6pm-8pm
Lowell: Sunday, October 31. 6pm-8pm
Middleville: Sunday, October 31. 5pm-8pm
Muskegon: Sunday, October 31. 6pm-8pm
Plainfield Twp: Sunday, October 31. 6pm-8pm
Rockford: Sunday, October 31. 5:30pm-8pm
Sparta: Sunday, October 31. 5:30pm-8pm
Spring Lake: Sunday, October 31. 6pm-8pm
Walker: Sunday, October 31. 5:30pm-8pm
Wayland: Sunday, October 31. 5:30pm-8pm
Wyoming: Varies by neighborhood. Unspecified time.
Zeeland: Saturday, October 30. 5pm-8pm
Popular costumes you might be seeing this year include Marvels Avengers, Game of Thrones, Frozen, Harley Quinn and Wonder Woman. Be safe.
