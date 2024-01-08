Traverse City, MI Ranked ‘Best Bed and Breakfast’ City in the U.S.

If you're looking for a lowkey vacation destination that still feels like home in Michigan, then a bed and breakfast is exactly what you're looking for. Waking up in a cozy home to a delicious breakfast every morning is a perfect way to kick off an adventurous vacation in a new city, or just a relaxing getaway from the daily routine. And Traverse City, MI just landed on a list of the best bed and breakfast cities in the country.

What is a bed and breakfast?

If you're not familiar with a bed and breakfast or have never been to one, you're in for a unique vacation experience. Usually built from charming old houses, bed and breakfasts possess an atmosphere intended to make guests feel like they are truly staying in a home. Breakfast is served fresh every morning when you stay at a bed and breakfast. While many hotels now offer complimentary breakfast, it’s usually the same few items.

Traverse City, MI Ranked Among Best Bed and Breakfast Cities

The 15 Best U.S. Cities to Stay at a Bed and Breakfast were recently ranked and Traverse City, MI lands on that list. Coventry Direct chose the best bed and breakfast cities in the country based on nine different ranking factors that would create the ultimate bed and breakfast destination. They looked at the number of B&Bs in any given city, along with nearby entertainment, restaurants, and downtown area. Coming in first place was Madison, CT with a score of 88.39 out of 100. And Traverse City ranked extremely well at #6 on the list with a score of 69.30 out of 100.

