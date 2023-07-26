If you love to travel overseas, specifically to Europe, pay attention.

A new travel requirement is going into effect in 2024 that will require all Michiganders and U.S. Citizens that currently have a passport to also have a Visa to travel to European countries, as reported by ABC 7 Chicago.

Which Countries Are Included?

According to the European Union, there are a total of 30 countries that will now require you to hold a visa while visiting. That list includes major destinations like:

Italy

Greece

Spain

France

And more. You can see the full list here.

About the Visa

While this is an extra step we all now have to take when planning our adventures, it does sound like the visa will be pretty easy to obtain.

Those planning to travel to any of the listed European countries can apply for this new visa, known as the ETIAS, either online or on a mobile app. The application costs $7.99 and, according to the European Union, most applications are processed within minutes.

But, don't rely on that speed. Applications could take up to 2 weeks to process. And, if you're denied for any reason, you'll need time to appeal the decision. Once granted, your visa allows you to stay in any European country requiring the visa for up to 90 days. You must have your visa on you at all times. Read more here.

This new requirement has not gone into effect just yet. Meaning, if you try to submit an application at this very moment, it won't be accepted. I don't see an official start date for this new requirement on the EU's website but, should be traveling to Europe around the start of 2024, it would be a good idea to double-check the status to be sure that you have everything you need to visit those European countries.

Want to stay in this country, instead? Or, even just in Michigan? We certainly have plenty of beautiful sites within the mitten state.

