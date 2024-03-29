Deadline Approaching: Why Indiana Residents Need A Real ID Now

Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles

Time is running out to update your Indiana driver's license to a Real ID.  Here's what you need to know.

What is a Real ID?

A state driver's license, permit, or state identification card will have a star in the top right corner if it is a Real ID.  The two examples below were provided by the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles
Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles
Why Do I Need a Real ID?

After May 7th, 2025 your access to Federal buildings and travel will heavily rely on having a Real ID according to the Indiana BMV,

Beginning May 7, 2025, a Real ID-compliant driver’s license, permit, or identification card will be required to board commercial airplanes or enter certain federal facilities.

How Do I Get a Real ID in Indiana?

You must visit an Indiana BMV Branch with documents to prove the following:

  • Proof of Identity
  • Proof of a Change in Name, Date of Birth, or Gender (If Applicable)
  • Proof of Lawful Status
  • Proof of Social Security
  • Proof of Indiana Residency

Indiana has put together a helpful Real ID Documentation Checklist to ensure that you are prepared with all of the documents you need.  You can read and/or download that PDF by clicking here.

