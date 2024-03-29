Deadline Approaching: Why Indiana Residents Need A Real ID Now
Time is running out to update your Indiana driver's license to a Real ID. Here's what you need to know.
What is a Real ID?
A state driver's license, permit, or state identification card will have a star in the top right corner if it is a Real ID. The two examples below were provided by the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
Why Do I Need a Real ID?
After May 7th, 2025 your access to Federal buildings and travel will heavily rely on having a Real ID according to the Indiana BMV,
Beginning May 7, 2025, a Real ID-compliant driver’s license, permit, or identification card will be required to board commercial airplanes or enter certain federal facilities.
How Do I Get a Real ID in Indiana?
You must visit an Indiana BMV Branch with documents to prove the following:
- Proof of Identity
- Proof of a Change in Name, Date of Birth, or Gender (If Applicable)
- Proof of Lawful Status
- Proof of Social Security
- Proof of Indiana Residency
Indiana has put together a helpful Real ID Documentation Checklist to ensure that you are prepared with all of the documents you need. You can read and/or download that PDF by clicking here.