Deadline Approaching: Why Indiana Residents Need A Real ID Now

Time is running out to update your Indiana driver's license to a Real ID. Here's what you need to know.

What is a Real ID?

A state driver's license, permit, or state identification card will have a star in the top right corner if it is a Real ID. The two examples below were provided by the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Indiana Real ID Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles loading...

Get our free mobile app

Indiana Real ID Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles loading...

READ MORE: Beware: Indiana Truck Stops on ‘Do Not Stop’ List

Why Do I Need a Real ID?

After May 7th, 2025 your access to Federal buildings and travel will heavily rely on having a Real ID according to the Indiana BMV,

Beginning May 7, 2025, a Real ID-compliant driver’s license, permit, or identification card will be required to board commercial airplanes or enter certain federal facilities.

How Do I Get a Real ID in Indiana?

You must visit an Indiana BMV Branch with documents to prove the following:

Proof of Identity

Proof of a Change in Name, Date of Birth, or Gender (If Applicable)

Proof of Lawful Status

Proof of Social Security

Proof of Indiana Residency

Indiana has put together a helpful Real ID Documentation Checklist to ensure that you are prepared with all of the documents you need. You can read and/or download that PDF by clicking here.

9 Items That You Absolutely Cannot Send in the Mail in Indiana You can click here and here for more information and to get a full list of U.S. Postal Restrictions.