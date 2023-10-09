Looking for a fun family road trip idea? Here's everything you need to know about the Lake Michigan Circle Tour.

Have you seen signs for the Lake Michigan Circle Tour but didn't know what it was? If so, you are not alone.

I noticed the signs for the first time this weekend and wanted the answers to these 2 questions:

What is the Lake Michigan Circle Tour Is this a new thing?

It turns out the Lake Michigan Circle Tour is a 1,100-mile road trip around Lake Michigan according to its official website,

It (Lake Michigan Circle Tour) follows state highways around Lake Michigan, through Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

This is said to be one of the most beautifully scenic road trips in America. From sand dunes to lighthouses and depending on the time of year, fall colors, you can see why this could be a cool road trip. If you were able to do the entire Lake Michigan Circle Tour without stopping it would take you about fourteen and a half hours. But, what would be the point of this road trip if you didn't stop?

The answer to my second question: It is very much not a "new thing." The plans were finalized between all of the states involved in 1988 and the Department of Transportation began putting signs up along the route in 1989. How am I just noticing these signs for the first time 34 years after they went up?

Would you do the Lake Michigan Circle Tour? Get more info on the route and find out what each stop has to offer by clicking here.

