Just a quick heads up, if you are in a hurry, or if you don't tolerate traffic back-ups.Crews are blacktopping Kalamazoo Ave. and heading westbound on M-43 to West Main.

This is part of a year long project re-doing much of M-43 through Kalamazoo. Another project that should be wrapping up soon is the Gull St. roundabout. That should be done in the next few weeks.