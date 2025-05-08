Some waterways are safer than others.

If you're looking forward to hitting up your favorite fishing holes this season be advised of these Michigan waterways which contain known contaminants.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS):

Some fish contain chemicals that can harm your health. MDHHS tests filets of fish taken from Michigan’s lakes and rivers to learn which fish are safer to eat. The Eat Safe Fish Guide lists the fish that have been tested and how much is safe to eat.

While anglers are certainly not required to follow Michigan's Eat Safe Fish guidelines the information has been provided so you can make safe choices for you and your family.

One thing is for certain: you will never catch me eating a fish caught from the Kalamazoo River!

As a West Michigan resident and Allegan native it's truly depressing the amount of paper mills and factories that have essentially done irreparable damage to our local waterways. How I wish I could splash around in Lake Allegan or kayak the Kalamazoo River without fear of falling into toxic waters.

I mean, have you ever passed the Kalamazoo River on an especially hot day with the windows rolled down? If you know, you know-- looking at you Graphic Packaging!

Do Not Eat Fish From These Michigan Lakes & Rivers According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services eating fish from the following lakes and rivers could pose serious health risks. Be advised! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon