Well this is a winning combination if I've ever seen one. Perhaps you're entering the next season of your life, maybe you need a change of workplace scenery, or you may be an experienced homebrewer who's ready to take a leap of faith.

Whatever the reason may be, your next big business venture could take you to Ann Arbor, Michigan!

I mean, if I didn't have such an illustrious radio career I might want to take a stab at this myself. Currently the 3 properties are bundled together for an asking price of a cool $1.85 million, but think of all the earning potential this rare opportunity brings with it:

You could own and operate your own brewery, repurpose the warehouse as something cool or simply rent it out for storage, and then either live in or rent out the Airbnb as supplemental income.

Jeff Evans/Swisher Commercial/Zillow/Google Maps Jeff Evans/Swisher Commercial/Zillow/Google Maps loading...

Oh, but did I mention you could own a brewery?! This is win-win-win in my book.

According to the property listing with Swisher Commercial, the brewery is turn-key and includes a 7 barrel brewing system, food and liquor licenses, and even name and intellectual rights if you want them.

All this Ann Arbor-based brewery needs is: you!

If you do end up snatching this property just promise you'll name a beer after me. Take a look at Townies Brewery for sale below:

