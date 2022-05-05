The 5 Craziest Tourist Traps in the Midwest
Looking for a long weekend road trip for the whole family this summer? Here are 5 unforgettable moments waiting to happen.
Finding something fun, interesting, and off the beaten path for a quick road trip is surprisingly difficult. While attempting to make plans for a 3-day weekend road trip I found a hand full of disturbing, I mean, unusual tourist traps in the Midwest...and you're not going to believe they're real.
The 5 Craziest Tourist Traps in the Midwest
Get our free mobile app
Looking for more road trip ideas from the Kalamazoo area? Click here.
Check Out This Killer Home For Sale in Carlinville, Illinois
This home for sale features a unique, scary layout-- and an even scarier house guest!