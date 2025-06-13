This University Is The Toughest College To Get Into In Michigan

Choosing the right college is a crucial decision for many Michigan students seeking to continue their education. Getting accepted to their top-choice school enhances a student's overall academic and professional experience. However, attending one Michigan school may be challenging and has been named one of the most difficult colleges to get into in the state.

A degree from a competitive university can be a valuable asset in the job market, potentially leading to better employment opportunities and higher salaries. Using data from the National Center for Education StatisticsNiche identified the hardest colleges and universities to get into in each state. Applicants to one Michigan school can expect one of the most competitive admissions processes in the nation.

According to 24/7 Wall Street, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor receives a large number of applications, making it difficult to stand out and be accepted. The acceptance rate at the University of Michigan is 17.9%This means the school is very selective, and scores are vital to getting past their first round of filters. U of M expects applicants to have strong GPAs, high SAT/ACT scores, and a rigorous course selection, including AP, IB, and honors courses.

Other colleges that made the list of hardest to get into in Michigan include Hillsdale College, Baker College, Chamberlain University, Spring Arbor University, and College for Creative Studies.

