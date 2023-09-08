Want to Touch a Truck? City of South Haven Hosting Hands-On Event

It's the headline that got me but now that I stop and think about it, I do want to touch a truck!

The City of South Haven just announced plans for a community-wide educational event that will get residents up close and personal to their favorite city vehicles; have you ever heard of a "touch a truck" event?

Much like the term "trunk or treat" seemed to just appear out of nowhere, recently I feel like I've seen numerous "touch a truck" events popping up in my social media feeds lately. Have you ever attended an event like this?

Per the City of South Haven Facebook page, the hands-on event is happening Wednesday, September 27 in downtown South Haven:

..an opportunity for children and adults to see, touch, and explore their favorite city vehicles with South Haven Area Emergency Services, the South Haven Police Department, the Department of Public Works, and various other City departments.

Can I just say I'm glad they included the word "adults" in there! I can't be the only one who sees all these emergency vehicles whizzing by with their lights and sirens and life-saving technology and wonders: what's going on in there?

On the flip side, if you've got a toddler at home who is obsessed with police cars or fire trucks this is the perfect opportunity to make their wildest dreams come true!

In addition to the vehicles there will be fun and games, educational booths, and free hot dogs for attendees. In my opinion this is the best kind of educational event-- hands on. The event kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at the Huron Street Pavilion in downtown South Haven. More details on the event here.

