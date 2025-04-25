These Stunning Michigan Golf Courses Are Among America&#8217;s Best

These Stunning Michigan Golf Courses Are Among America’s Best

Warmer weather in Michigan means one thing: it's time to hit the links!

Avid golfers in Michigan aren't afraid of our unpredictable spring weather and have already got a visit or two to their local golf course under their belt. How many of Michigan's top rated courses have you played before?

If the answer is none, you'll want to be sure to add these nationally ranked courses in Michigan to your list this season:

Top 200 Golf Courses in the U.S.

Sports site Golfweek released their Best of 2025 list for the top rated golf courses in the nation. Personally, I'm more of a mini golf enthusiast, but I see the appeal of spending a day outside with your friends while tossing a few back and trying to beat your personal best record.

When I think about top golf experiences in Michigan places like Traverse City, the Boyne-area, or even Gull Lake which boasts the highest views in all of Kalamazoo County, but I was surprised to learn Michigan is home to not just a few, but thirteen of the top golf courses in the U.S.

Golfweek says they based their list on the courses themselves and not the amenities their respective resorts offer. See who made the list:

  • 27. Arcadia Bluffs (Bluffs)
  • 38. Forest Dunes (The Loop Red and Black)
  • T61. Forest Dunes (Forest Dunes)
  • T66. Arcadia Bluffs (South)
  • T81. Boyne’s Bay Harbor (Links/Quarry)
  • T98. Gull Lake View Resort (Stoatin Brae)
  • T138. Boyne Highlands (Arthur Hills)
  • 147. Treetops (Masterpiece)
  • T148. Tullymore Golf Resort (Tullymore)
  • T153. Hidden River Golf & Casting Club
  • T158. Pine Mountain Resort (Timber Stone)
  • T162. Treetops (Signature)
  • T168. Tullymore Golf Resort (St. Ives)

