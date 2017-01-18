Top 10 Things NOT To Give A Kalamazoo Girl On Valentines Day

Jewelry, flowers and chocolate are great Valentines Day gifts for your beloved, but here is what you don't want to buy her.

1. Edible Underwear

That is NEVER an acceptable gift; it's not cute and certainly not "tasteful".

2. A Gym Membership

Even if your lady enjoys working out, it's not a good gift. No girl wants to think for a second that her man thinks she needs to work on a few things. In other words, save that gift for another day.

3. A Stuffed Animal

We are not 12 years old...nuff said.

4. A Pet

A pet is something that is a lot of work and cost. Vet bills, food, toys and time; if a person is not ready for that responsibility, it's not good for any of the parties involved.

5. A Wrinkle Reducing Pillow

Same train of thought as the gym membership. No girl wants any flaws exposed on Valentines Day by her sweetie.

6. Porn

Really? Do I have to explain why that is a bad gift....

7. A DVD Of A Lite Fireplace

There is nothing romantic about setting in front of the TV watching a fake fire. Rent a movie, or just spend time talking, but dump the fake fire.

8. Fake Flowers

I promise that a gal will love a single inexpensive flower over a bouquet of fake flowers (and no, just because they will last forever is not a good reason to buy them for your lady).

9. Dinner At A Fast Food Restaurant

A girl will think you a hero if you go to the grocery store, purchase something simple and cook it over fast food (guys you know I am right on this one).

10. Sugar-free Or Reduced Fat Chocolates