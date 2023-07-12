Do You Own One of the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Michigan?

I've never had my car stolen (thankfully) and I hope it's something I never have to deal with.

If you were someone who got caught up in all the commotion of the "Kia Boys" then I certainly feel for you!

Get our free mobile app

For those unaware, the Kia Boys are a group of teenage car thieves who started a trend that swept social media by showing just how easy it was to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles due to a software issue.

While the software issue in question has reportedly been updated, it seems this collective group of car thieves are still finding ways to steal cars.

I don't own a Kia but it got me thinking about Michigan and which car models, if any, are more likely to be stolen here. If you own any of the following cars you might want to consider ramping up those security features!

These Are The Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Michigan With the Kia Biys finally cooling down, let's find out what are the most stolen vehicles in Michigan.

Be sure to lock your car and as my grandma used to say, "Keep your wits about you!"

5 Ways Your License Plate Could Get You Ticketed in Michigan Nothing ruins a road trip like getting pulled over! Here are ways to avoid hefty fines during your next journey across Pure Michigan.