Sandoval's infamous persona has earned him the nickname "Scandoval."

One of the stars of the Bravo show Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval also fronts the band "Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras" and they're set to play a show at one of Michigan's oldest wineries this spring!

It was the scandal that broke the internet last year when Sandoval found himself in a love triangle with fellow stars Ariana Madix and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. Bravo fans across America found themselves picking sides, sifting through past episodes to piece together a timeline-- serious sleuthing.

Vanderpump Rules Vanderpump Rules cast - Getty Images for MTV loading...

If you didn't watch the drama unfold then I can't help you! I wouldn't even know where to begin, but this is a good place to start.

I couldn't believe my eyes when the poster popped up on my Facebook feed: Sandoval is really coming to West Michigan! This is not a drill.

Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras - Getty Images loading...

Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras

Plan to kick off Memorial Day weekend in the most extra way! On May 25, 2024 Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras will be at Warner Vineyards in Paw Paw, Michigan. According to the event page,

Lead singer Tom Sandoval has been a staple cast member of Vanderpump Rules since the show's first season. He has since graduated from bartender at SUR to part-owner of TomTom...Sandoval has also ventured into the beauty industry with the men's cosmetic company Stryx as well as the world of acting. Tom and Tom's newest venture, 'Schwartz & Sany's' is open in the Franklin Village neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Warner Vineyards - Paw Paw, MI Lauren G-TSM/Canva loading...

Not only do we love Warner Vineyards, we love seeing concerts there and we love the vibe there. The riverside amphitheater is one of the most enchanting settings for an evening under the stars.

They're booking some amazing shows this summer so be sure to check the complete schedule here. Tickets for Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras start at $25 and the show is open to all ages. All I can say is this: expect the unexpected!

Find more details including showtime and tickets here.

