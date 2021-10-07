Time Getting Tight To Get In An Early Fall Michigan Camping Trip

It's pretty, pretty simple, and for a cheapskate like me, cheap. (The crazy gasoline price in the past day or so, notwithstanding.) An early fall camping trip; all you really is a tent, a sleeping bag, maybe a pillow and a mattress pad, and a way to get to wherever you are going. The Michigan DNR will show you where you can camp, and once in a while you get lucky as I did years ago, and you find a place hardly anyone knows about.

This was September probably twenty-some years ago. I had visited a friend in Gaylord and was headed back south and wanted to just have a day or two by myself to clear my head after a busy summer. This was before cellphones overtook our lives, but in this instance, I wish I had one just to put where I was into the GPS memory. I was somewhere near the Manistee River. I stopped at a bait shop off of 131 and got to talking to an older gentleman, and he said if you go down the road there about a couple of miles, and there, at the bend, there's a little strip of road, and the government owns. Do veer, because that's private property. You drive down this private road a mile or so, and then you see a bluff overlooking the river. That was it. When I got there, I found the most beautiful place you could ever ask to run into. It was about a 100 ft. bluff overlooking the river, just as he said. And nobody, but nobody around. I pitched my tent, got a small fire going, and grabbed a beer, and said "thank you, God, for making this place.". In the morning, even better; I made some coffee over the fire, and just took in the scenery.

I'm sure if I looked hard enough, I could find the location again, but I don't know if I could duplicate the magic of that moment. I wish you some of the same good fortune I had, to find your happy place.

Get our free mobile app

25 Michigan Roadside Oddities

50 of Michigan's "Must-Drive" Roads Gas up the car, grab those road munchies and a roadtrip partner that you can trust, and head out on some of Michigan's most unique roads and routes. Make sure you take lots of photos and video!

The Scenic Beauty Of Northeast Michigan Big Seven Travel has named the River Road National Scenic Byway as Michigan's "Most Scenic Drive" for 2021. It is a gorgeous stretch of road filled with forests, trails, scenic overlooks and runs parallel to the historic Au Sable River