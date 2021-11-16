Cute Animal Overload Helps Marshall, Michigan Farmer Go Viral

Adorable videos featuring goats, pigs, ducks, and a pitty mix for the win.

Based out of Marshall, Michigan, Frontiere Farm House (@frontierefarmhouse on TikTok) has 16.1 thousand followers and over 208.6 thousand total video likes. In fact, a couple of their videos have been viewed well over 1 million times each. In my opinion, you can NOT go wrong with animal videos. I love them all.

In the video below, Nicole says, "It really is paradise here some days" as she is followed by a flock of sheep and goats. We agree with Nicole. Also, we would like to cuddle your animals.

These goats would love to get to the refreshing insides of this watermelon. But, this trip of goats is having a tough time.

Update: They did it. Something tells me they had a little help from a human.

Is there anything cuter than baby pigs? They're so freakin' cute. However, the #baconseeds on this video made me a little sad. LOL

OK, let's talk about the videos that went crazy viral for this small Michigan farm. The video below of Nicole patting a mushroom has been viewed 3.8 million times. Trippy, right?

Their TikTok of checking on hatching chicks has been viewed over 1.4 million times.

