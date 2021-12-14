Kalamazoo Mom’s Parenting Tips Gets Millions of Views on TikTok

A Kalamazoo woman gives tips to help parents during the Holiday season. These tips have gone incredibly viral.

Ali Marie aka @alimariehere on TikTok currently has 165.3 thousand followers on the popular social media app with over 3.7 million total video likes. Ali has gained popularity with her recent series of videos "Assertive Holiday Replies."

Ali's most viewed video has been watched 3.3 million times since it was uploaded just 3 weeks ago. In this video, she gives examples of how to handle extended family members being too negative or heavy-handed with your children when visiting for the Holidays.

Ali's second most viewed video, with 2.3 million views, gives parents 5 interesting and fun tips on the best ways to handle their kids at the park.

Now, this is an interesting topic. The third most viewed video on Ali's profile brings us back to the "Assertive Holiday Replies" video series as she responded to a comment about dealing with a "my house my rules" situation when visiting for the Holidays. Compromise is always your best bet, but what do you do when that doesn't work? This video has been viewed 1.2 million times.

Getting over 100,000 followers along with multiple million-plus viewed videos is no small task. If you would like to see more of @alimariehere on TikTok click here.

You can follow 103.3 KFR on TikTok by clicking here.

If you know a TikTok creator in Southwest Michigan that has at least 10,000 followers and cool content that you think we should talk about on the radio, please let us know below.