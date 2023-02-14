Mattawan Woman Goes Viral Romanticizing Daily Life on TikTok

A Van Buren County woman has pulled in 2 million views with one 15-second video.

Alexandra from Mattawan currently has 10.1 thousand followers and 40.7 total video likes as @alexandraxcorrine on TikTok. Her Linktree describes her content as "romanticizing my daily life lifestyle | home | aesthetics."

Alexandra's most viewed video, which was uploaded in October 2022, is a simple 15-second video showing her nightly clean-up routine. This video has been viewed 2 million times and liked nearly 33 thousand times.

The 2nd most viewed video on Alexandra's TikTok channel has pulled in 24.2 thousand views. In this video, she's created an adorable home date night with indoor s'mores.

This 9-second video titled "Episode 2 - Deep Clean Diaries" has pulled in 8,009 views and 270 likes.

Episode 5 of her Deep Clean Diaries section is also among her most popular videos as she cleans out the refrigerator. I think we can all agree that we'd rather watch a video of someone cleaning out a fridge as opposed to cleaning out our own. This video has been viewed 6,262 times and liked 166 times.

