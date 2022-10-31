It's easy to understand why Michigan makes fun of Ohio, but why is the whole world going after the Buckeye state?

Michiganders have made Ohio jokes for generations. The Michigan vs Ohio rivalry is long and strong. Two weeks ago a man from outside of the United States that goes by Manishh uploaded a video that has already been viewed 1.2 million times asking Americans this question,

What's the matter with Ohio? Why do you hate Ohio so much?

Alex Madore stitched that TikTok and explains that Ohio is responsible for people like Machine Gun Kelly and the Paul brothers Jake and Logan.

This Ohio woman responds to an Ohio slam that made her laugh but made me do a little research. Check out the TikTok below and I'll explain my findings after the video.

It turns out there are a total of 22 astronauts from Ohio. That is, I dare say, astronomical.

A clip from a recent movie starring Adam Driver and Scarlet Johannsen has been making the rounds on TikTok. Someone did some audio editing and changed the word "hell" into "Ohio." This video has been viewed nearly 2 million times in the last 3 weeks.

A recent TikTok trend is #OhioDoesn'tExist. The conspiracy theory that Ohio doesn't really exist makes absolutely no sense. However, it is hilarious. There are many videos using that hashtag. The video below has been viewed over 1.2 million times.

Here's yet another video with over 1.2 million views that is making fun of Ohio. This TikTok is a joke about being trapped in Ohio. Have you ever noticed that most of the stories about people being kidnapped and held captive for years seem to be in Ohio? Just saying...

Why do you think everyone is so hard on Ohio? Let us know in the comments.

