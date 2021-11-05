Hilarious Tig Notaro to Stop at Kalamazoo State Theatre in March

Tig Notaro has announced that she will be making a stop in Kalamazoo as part of her Hello Again Tour.

For those who don't know, Tig Notaro became an overnight sensation nearly ten years ago after performing a specific stand-up routing in L.A. which started with, "Hello. Good evening. I have cancer." You can hear the full stand-up routine here.

Since then, her deadpan delivery on all things serious and comical has earned her an Emmy and Grammy nomination, roles in popular movies, and a ton of fans. If you count yourself among them, you'll be thrilled to know that she's coming to Kalamazoo in March.

The Kalamazoo State Theatre will be hosting Tig Notaro on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Tickets are on sale and selling very quickly.

Get our free mobile app

They range in price from $39.50 to $165 and can be purchased here. There is an eight-ticket limit. Keep in mind, the Kalamazoo State Theatre has a few requirements for those attending their shows:

Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination or negative Covid-19 test

All bags and purses must be under 8" x 5" x 2"

You can read more about all of the rules and requirements here.

As well, Kalamazoo State Theatre shared a message Tig issued to her fans and those interested in seeing her shows which said,

Just want everyone to know how seriously I take the social distancing and home quarantine actions during the COVID-19 pandemic. All shows are subject to change as new details arise. Check with each venue and with my website before plans to attend any show. Most importantly — PLEASE stay safe and healthy so we can meet in the flesh. Every bit of love in the world to you.

You can follow Kalamazoo State Theatre on Facebook to stay up to date on any potential changes.

A Long List of People From Michigan Who Have Been on Competition Shows Throughout the years we've enjoyed watching complete strangers do ridiculous things to win prizes for our amusement. So we compiled a gallery of all the different Michigan residents we've seen on some of those shows. Which ones do you remember?