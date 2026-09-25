Just as Beacon Health and Fitness is set to permanently close their doors on September 30, it's been announced that local couple Brock and Autumn Yost will takeover the building, reopening as Three Rivers Athletic Club (TRAC) on October 1.

Beacon Gym Will Reopen as TRAC With Same Membership Rates:

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What Happens Next for the Three Rivers Gym After Beacon?

It was a blow to the Three Rivers community when Beacon Health and Fitness announced that its gym would close at the end of September. Thankfully, Brock and Autumn Yost saw what the closure could mean for the community and decided to step in.

Their new venture, Three Rivers Athletic Club, will continue offering access to many of the amenities members have come to rely on, including the pool, fitness equipment and other programs. The facility's new name is a nod to the gym's origins as HealthTRAC when it first opened in 1997.

According to the Three Rivers Commercial-News, standard membership rates will remain the same under TRAC, while members who want to continue using the facility will need to establish a new membership directly with TRAC.

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As Brock Yost told the local Three Rivers newspaper, the couple plan to preserve what's already there including opening the basketball court, maintaining the pool and sauna, and are hoping to add pickleball.

Of the transition to local ownership, Beacon said in an email:

We are encouraged that community members will continue to have access to fitness amenities and programs at this location following our closure.

Abandoned Three Rivers Hospital