The City of Coldwater Says It Got the Idea From Another Community. Which Michigan Towns Are Already Doing This?

The idea is simple: put an automated external defibrillator (AED) in a publicly accessible location where people can get to it when they need it. While the City of Coldwater isn't the first to do this, we think more communities across Southwest Michigan should follow suit.

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Coldwater Adds Outdoor AED That Can Be Accessed 24/7

It's something you hope to never have to use, but it can make a difference in an emergency. From high school athletics to the big time, automated external defibrillators have become an increasingly familiar part of sports safety. Now, that same focus on preparedness is making its way into our everyday parks and recreation too.

The City of Coldwater recently installed a publicly accessible AED near the tennis courts at Heritage Park:

The project was inspired by an example of another community using an outdoor AED enclosure to provide around-the-clock access to lifesaving equipment. City staff saw an opportunity to bring a similar resource to Coldwater’s parks and improve emergency preparedness in areas where residents and visitors gather. -- City of Coldwater

Here's How to Use Coldwater's New AED in an Emergency

Should a medical emergency arise, call 911 immediately. The 911 dispatcher will then give the caller a special code to open the AED while providing step-by-step instructions until first responders arrive. And simply knowing this public AED exists in the first place is half the battle. You could be the one to save a life!

Read the full press release from the City of Coldwater here.

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