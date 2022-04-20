Nightmare On Zillow Street is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to weird, outlandish, creepy, trashy and hilarious home listings and this one I just came across is a true blessing, as a home at 3132 W 11th St, Cleveland, OH, who's sale is pending currently was so proud of the leg lamp they owned that they displayed it in a show box attached to the house in the middle of the front roof. The leg lamp of course is infamous for its part in the classic Christmas film, A Christmas Story. It's fitting though, as apparently the house is right across the street from the house used in A Christmas Story, according to the listing:

Investment opportunity located in a unique neighborhood of Tremont. Come own a piece of history, this colonial is located across the street from the "Christmas Story" Home. Home is being sold As-IS. Needs a full rehab or tear down. There previously was a garage in the backyard with access from Noyes.

One commenter even had a great idea how to transform this 5 Bedroom, ONE bathroom home:

It looks like it is structurally sound. I would probably re configure the inside to two bedrooms with baths, one office and combo kitchen dining and family room. For a investment of 60,000.00 thirty for home thirty for remodel this could be a very nice place, but it's still in Cleveland and traffic would be a problem during the holidays.