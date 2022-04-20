This Ohio House For Sale Is Very Proud of Their Leg Lamp
Nightmare On Zillow Street is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to weird, outlandish, creepy, trashy and hilarious home listings and this one I just came across is a true blessing, as a home at 3132 W 11th St, Cleveland, OH, who's sale is pending currently was so proud of the leg lamp they owned that they displayed it in a show box attached to the house in the middle of the front roof. The leg lamp of course is infamous for its part in the classic Christmas film, A Christmas Story. It's fitting though, as apparently the house is right across the street from the house used in A Christmas Story, according to the listing:
Investment opportunity located in a unique neighborhood of Tremont. Come own a piece of history, this colonial is located across the street from the "Christmas Story" Home. Home is being sold As-IS. Needs a full rehab or tear down. There previously was a garage in the backyard with access from Noyes.
One commenter even had a great idea how to transform this 5 Bedroom, ONE bathroom home:
It looks like it is structurally sound. I would probably re configure the inside to two bedrooms with baths, one office and combo kitchen dining and family room. For a investment of 60,000.00 thirty for home thirty for remodel this could be a very nice place, but it's still in Cleveland and traffic would be a problem during the holidays.