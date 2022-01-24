This Man Makes Michigan Shaped Art Out of Used Michigan License Plates

There's a lot of really cool Michigan decorative pieces that we've seen emerging the last decade. In just about every major city there is a company who sells cupholders, ornaments, wall art and more that is themed about different things in Michigan. Faygo, Vernor's, Detroit sports teams and major landmarks in the state seem to be the general focus. But one man in Wisconsin does something truly talented, and actually makes massive wall art in the shape of both the upper and lower peninsula, which is covered in old and new Michigan license plates.

Originally from Bark River, Michigan, Jeremy Pach now lives in Wisconsin where he makes art dedicated to his own state, but also will make art from other states, with a required 75% deposit. In a post on Facebook, he explains the dimension of his art and what they're made out of:

I'm only one person & I do this as a hobby on weekends and evenings. I'm a true Yooper at heart. Again, these are made of plywood, screws, and real metal license plates. Thus making it heavy and oversized for shipping. The large sign is 64 inches x 32.The smaller versions are 31 in. wide by 16 in. to bottom. The small versions are not made from a variety of plates, only the same.

The pricing for his signs are: large signs for $250, with an additional $100 for shipping, smaller UP and LP are $50 each, with an additional $40 shipping for each, and pricing for other states is $100 and up depending on the size. You can check some out below: