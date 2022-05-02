Have you ever wanted to know what it's like to live in Scarface's home? (Or at least something similar.) Turns out, you CAN, and it's right here in Michigan.

This listing has the Grand Rapids home listed as having six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, over 6,000 sqft. on a 1.58 acre lot on Fisk Lake, available for the "Low Low Price" of $1.9 million.

Get our free mobile app

Now, on the surface, it looks like a large, very nice home. But the deeper you dive into the photos from the inside, the more you start to wonder if this is actually some cocaine drug lord's summer home in Michigan. Seriously, some of these rooms are STRAIGHT out of Scarface with Miami Vice style.

OR, maybe it's a FORMER drug lord from Miami, who turned rat, and needed witness protection in Michigan.

But seriously, look at this place. If you bought it, would you change it at all, or live out your favorite Scarface fantasies?