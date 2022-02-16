This 8,000 Sq. Ft. ‘Home’ in Dorr Is For Sale And Offers More… and More

I've seen enough TV home rehab shows to know you have to have a lot of imagination. For this property in Dorr, Michigan, maybe even more than that. All the regular real estate sales terminology comes to mind. "Fixer-upper", "see it not for what it is, but for what it can be", all those cliches apply here, to this former schoolhouse that became a family home over fifty years ago.

Get our free mobile app

However, the $120,000 asking price isn't all that cumbersome when you consider you're looking at a property with over 8,000 square feet and it sits on an acre and a half of land. If you were a young couple with lots of energy and lots of money, this might be perfect for you, especially if you work from home and plan on home-schooling six or ten kids.

Here's the history from the real estate listing:

"This brick schoolhouse was built in 1909 and is just brimming with character. It ceased being used as a school in the early 1960's and became a private residence a few years after that. This could be an incredible project for anyone with an eye for the potential it offers." - realtor.com

The listing goes on to say that the clutter inside is for sale, separately. There's going to an auction on February 26th. But having been through a major demo/renovation project recently, the first thing that came to mind is hiring the dumpster. So after the auction and some clear out, you have a pretty clean canvass to work with, though there appear to be some structural issues with the ceiling, after looking at some of the photographs.

But, go ahead a dream, or imagine what you'd do if you were hosting a home rehab show. This could be fun.

Dorr, Michigan home for sale, lots of space, 8,000 square feet. 1.5 acres, needs some work, imagination, This real estate listing in Dorr, Michigan at 4219 18th St., 49323 has two bedrooms, two baths with 8,120 square feet on a one and a half acre lot. It was built in 1909. It was originally a school house. Asking price is $120,000. This structure is unique, and is filled with a lot of stuff. Looks like an antique store or what it was, a schoolhouse.



See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.