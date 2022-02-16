This 8,000 Sq. Ft. ‘Home’ in Dorr Is For Sale And Offers More… and More
I've seen enough TV home rehab shows to know you have to have a lot of imagination. For this property in Dorr, Michigan, maybe even more than that. All the regular real estate sales terminology comes to mind. "Fixer-upper", "see it not for what it is, but for what it can be", all those cliches apply here, to this former schoolhouse that became a family home over fifty years ago.
However, the $120,000 asking price isn't all that cumbersome when you consider you're looking at a property with over 8,000 square feet and it sits on an acre and a half of land. If you were a young couple with lots of energy and lots of money, this might be perfect for you, especially if you work from home and plan on home-schooling six or ten kids.
Here's the history from the real estate listing:
"This brick schoolhouse was built in 1909 and is just brimming with character. It ceased being used as a school in the early 1960's and became a private residence a few years after that. This could be an incredible project for anyone with an eye for the potential it offers." - realtor.com
The listing goes on to say that the clutter inside is for sale, separately. There's going to an auction on February 26th. But having been through a major demo/renovation project recently, the first thing that came to mind is hiring the dumpster. So after the auction and some clear out, you have a pretty clean canvass to work with, though there appear to be some structural issues with the ceiling, after looking at some of the photographs.
But, go ahead a dream, or imagine what you'd do if you were hosting a home rehab show. This could be fun.