Things To Do In Kalamazoo: Weekend of December 13-15
The holiday season is in full effect and there is plenty to do in and around Kalamazoo to take in some Christmas fun with the family. Discover Kalamazoo gives us the rundown for this weekend (Dec. 13 to Dec 15.).
Saturday, December 14th - 2:30 pm & 7:00 pm
Wings West Kalamazoo
- Join the Greater Kalamazoo Stating Association as they present this annual event
- Featuring holiday classics and a few current musical selections
- Skaters are from the Learn to Skate Classes and the Greater Kalamazoo Skating Association skaters
Saturday, December 14th - 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Downtown Vicksburg
- Shopping, carolers, children’s elf workshops, entertainment, winter farmer’s market, horse wagon rides and other family activities
- Restaurant holiday menu specials; Christmas parade/float contest
- Tree lighting ceremony and an appearance by Santa
Saturday, December 14th - 8:00 am to 3:00 pm
Sunday, December 15th - 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
Kalamazoo County Expo Center
- Choose from new and used items, antiques, handcrafted items, seasonal items, and much more
- Admission is FREE
Event info provided by Greg Ayres of Discover Kalamazoo, where they have many more ideas on fun things to do in Kalamazoo 365 days a year.
