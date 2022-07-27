These Are The Ten Worst Driving Habits In West Michigan

Credit: Canva

Are you one of the worst drivers in West Michigan?

Most people are quick to point out a bad driver but how many of us should be pointing a finger at ourselves? I'll admit I'm guilty of having a lead food on the highway but at least I don't block the left lane. These are the biggest complaints from people in West Michigan.

These Are The 10 Worst Habits Of Drivers In Michigan

Credit: Canva
Blocking The Intersection 

Thinking they can "beat" the yellow light and just end up blocking the intersection through the next light so no one else can go. Michigan and College is the WORST for this

Credit: Canva
Zipper Merging
Not zipper merging correctly. It’s INSANE how many people don’t know how.

Credit: Getty / Canva
Tailgating 
Soooo many people have been tailgating me lately! With kids in the car, my anxiety is in overdrive! (I usually go a few miles over the speed limit so I'm not going too slow.

Headlights
Not turn your headlights on when it’s raining hard.

Credit: Canva
Getting On The Highway
Getting on the highway at 25 MPH, or even stopping while trying to merge on! You should be getting on at the same speed as traffic and only speeding up or slowing down to merge in!

Getty Images/iStockphoto
Left Lane Law
Occupy the left lane when not passing.

Credit: Canva
Four Way Stops
Not paying attention to who has the right of way and who doesn't so y'all sit there for 20 years

Credit: Canva
Fast and Slow
Speed to get past me then get in front of me and slow down

ziggy1
Stop Signs
Run through stop signs or the 'rolling stops'

Credit: Canva
The S Curve
Speeding thru the S-Curve while changing lanes.

Google Earth
