These Are The Ten Worst Driving Habits In West Michigan

Are you one of the worst drivers in West Michigan?

Get our free mobile app

Most people are quick to point out a bad driver but how many of us should be pointing a finger at ourselves? I'll admit I'm guilty of having a lead food on the highway but at least I don't block the left lane. These are the biggest complaints from people in West Michigan.

These Are The 10 Worst Habits Of Drivers In Michigan

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

Blocking The Intersection

Thinking they can "beat" the yellow light and just end up blocking the intersection through the next light so no one else can go. Michigan and College is the WORST for this

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

Zipper Merging

Not zipper merging correctly. It’s INSANE how many people don’t know how.



Credit: Getty / Canva Credit: Getty / Canva loading...

Tailgating

Soooo many people have been tailgating me lately! With kids in the car, my anxiety is in overdrive! (I usually go a few miles over the speed limit so I'm not going too slow.



tailgating-insights-2 loading...

Headlights

Not turn your headlights on when it’s raining hard.



Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

Getting On The Highway

Getting on the highway at 25 MPH, or even stopping while trying to merge on! You should be getting on at the same speed as traffic and only speeding up or slowing down to merge in!



Cars on highway. Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Left Lane Law

Occupy the left lane when not passing.



Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

Four Way Stops

Not paying attention to who has the right of way and who doesn't so y'all sit there for 20 years



Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

Fast and Slow

Speed to get past me then get in front of me and slow down

ziggy1 ziggy1 loading...

Stop Signs

Run through stop signs or the 'rolling stops'



Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

The S Curve

Speeding thru the S-Curve while changing lanes.

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

You Can Check Out All The Things Bad West Michigan Drivers Do By Clicking Here

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State