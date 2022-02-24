What looks to be a beautiful look at a snow cap in one of the most wonderous mountain terrains in the world, The French Alps, is actually none other than a Meijer parking lot in Marquette, Michigan. Most recently, Paul Hepner took to the PureUP Facebook page to add some humor to the recent snow storms they've been facing, which is no laughing matter. All over the page in fact, people are sharing photos of how insane the snowfall has been.

As of the morning of February 23, 2022; Keweenaw County has officially recorded 262 inches of snow for the 2021-2022 season with 40 inches of snow on the ground. Last year for the 2020-2021 season on this date Keweenaw County had recorded only 164.4 inches of snow. Since 2006 through February 22nd, the low snowfall was 139.50 inches for the 2010-2011 season and the high snowfall was 270 inches for the 2013-2014 season.

Get our free mobile app

Although there is some serious snow, the Upper Peninsula has always been bred to deal with the season. There's no doubt that if trolls were faced with this kind of snowfall, we'd be in full on panic-mode. But residents like Paul in Marquette take it all in stride, as he was the one who joked about the snow mound, saying:

Snowy peak in the Alps? ... No, Meijer's parking lot snow pile in Marquette.

The snow mound itself in the parking lot looks like it stands nearly 20 ft tall according to Paul, as you can see in the photo below, it towers over the Jeep parked in front of it. It's almost turning into an awesome sledding hill.

Paul Hepner used w/ permission Paul Hepner used w/ permission loading...

Paul Hepner used w/ permission Paul Hepner used w/ permission loading...

Snow Sculptures in Kalamazoo, Michigan Snow sculptures, Southwest Michigan, snow carving, hobby,