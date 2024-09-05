Cast of ‘The Sandlot’ Reunites For First Pitch at Wrigley Field

In case you missed it the cast of The Sandlot just made their debut at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

If you're a fellow '90s kid, or just a fan of the movie in general, then you'll know just how right this feels. Check out the reunion!

Concierge and party planning service The Wolf of Wrigley just shared their experience hosting the cast of the classic baseball flick as they made their debut appearance at the Cubs' Wrigley Field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for their first time ever.



2021 Los Angeles Comic Con 'The Sandlot' cast members - Getty Images loading...

I'm sure members of the original cast have thrown out the first pitch at MLB games a time or two, but apparently this is their first time to Wrigley Field as a group. According to The Wolf of Wrigley actor Marty York a.k.a. Yeah Yeah was the one to actually toss the ball while fellow castmates Chauncey Leopardi, Grant Gelt, Shane Obedzinski and Victor DiMattia tagged along.

Why We Love the Movie

You don't have to love baseball to love a movie about baseball. Well, is that even what it's about? At its core The Sandlot is a coming of age tale and the small town baseball diamond is just the backdrop.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs Wrigley Field - Getty Images loading...

Also, who could forget such infamous scenes as the poolside CPR prank or the lethal mix of chewing tobacco and fair rides? That movie left an impression on us all.

That's why we're still talking about it 31 years later! Check out the gang at Wrigley Field below:

