The Biggest Show 2023 Coming to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena

Future is the headline artist as Kodak Black, Babyface Ray, Young Jeezy, and Glorilla will be featured alongside him as some of the biggest names currently in hip hop perform for The Biggest Show 2023 in Detroit.

The concert will be presented by Never Stop Grinding Entertainment and takes place on Sunday, January 29th with doors opening at 6 pm and the concert kicking off at 7 pm. The concert will be held right in the heart of downtown Detroit at Little Caesars Arena on Woodward St.

Tickets for this event are already on sale and are ranging from $64 for nosebleed general admission tickets to the best seats costing upwards of $300 per ticket. Tickets have been selling quickly and those ticket resale prices are skyrocketing, being $500 or more per ticket.

Feeling The Future

Future has been dubbed the Toxic King in recent years after many hit singles where he seems to display messages of relationship behavior that isn't the healthiest. Songs like Wait For U, 712PM, and Love You Better are recent successful hits, but there is no telling what songs will be in his set.

Killer Kodak Moment

Kodak Black who has popped onto the scene within the last eight years with his unique rap style, crazy-looking wicks hairstyle, and wild personality will provide an energy boost to the crowd. He is all about the hype as he jumps around and gets the crowd engaged as he performs some of his best work.

Jumpin for Jeezy

Young Jeezy is the OG of the crew, Jeezy has been in the rap game since the early 2000s and is still relevant enough to be signed on tours. From his old school classics like Standing Ovation, Soul Survivor, and Put on to his newest hits like MJ Jeezy and Kings Crown, Jeezy is coming through!

Glorious Glorilla

Glorilla has taken the music industry by storm as she has made her presence felt through her uplifting, vibrant, and turn-up style of music. She preaches self-worth, being successful, and being an independent woman while still having fun and enjoying life. Her hit singles FNF, Tomorrow, Tomorrow 2, and Blessed have everyone talking about Big Glo.