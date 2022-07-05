When it comes to summer activities, Michigan has plenty to choose from. You can hit the lake (there are literally thousands to choose from), you can take in some live music like a concert or on a bar patio, or you could try your hand at some fruit picking.

You-Pick Farms in Michigan

Between fall and summer, there are lots of fruits that you can pick all by yourself at farms and orchards around Michigan. You could get out in the fall to pick apples at places like Phillips Orchard and Cider in St Johns or Spicer Orchards Farm Market, Cider Mill, Fudge, and Bakery in Fenton. Late spring/early summer is perfect for you-pick strawberries. And now that Michigan's really getting into summer, it's the perfect season for cherry picking.

Whether you want to stay around town in the mid-Michigan area, or perhaps make a day of it and travel someplace new and check out the Michigan town that's literally famous for its cherry festival; Traverse City, there are plenty of great you-pick cherry places across the state.

Cherry Picking in Michigan

Before you head out the door to go pick some fresh, seasonal fruit, double-check that you've done a few things:

Check on the farm's website or Facebook page to be sure of the days and times they're open. See what form of payments they accept, keeping in mind that some places may only accept cash. Check to see if you have to BYOC: bring your own container. Some places may have containers for you, but it's usually up to patrons to bring their own when they come to pick.

With that helpful knowledge in hand, check out where you can pick your own cherries across Michigan.

