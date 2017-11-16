The Best And Worst Times To Travel This Thanksgiving In MI
This upcoming Thanksgiving the road to 'Grandmas House' my be REALLY busy.
AAA estimates that 1.5 million people from Michigan will take to the roads this Thanksgiving holiday. With that being said, the roads are going to be pretty busy. So what is the best time to hop in the car and get your turkey on?
the best time to leave is 6 a.m. on Sunday. Traffic will get progressively worse until 3 p.m. on Wednesday. 6 a.m. Friday is the best time for the trip home. After-Thanksgiving traffic peaks at 4 p.m. Saturday.
I suppose this means we should take an to spend with family and just leave for home on Sunday.