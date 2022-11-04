4 Kalamazoo Area Spots Serving Thanksgiving Meals To-Go in 2022

I know a lot of people are jumping into the Holiday season early this year. But, there's one holiday that can't be forgotten: Thanksgiving.

Aside from the inevitable family drama and questionable history of the day, stuffing your face until you feel uncomfortable seems to make Thanksgiving a favorite holiday among many. But, what if you don't want to cook?

What if, this year, you find yourself with a smaller gathering than usual? Might as well let someone else cook for you!

Here are at least four local businesses that are offering Thanksgiving dinner to-go in 2022:

1. Stubby's

Located in Vicksburg, Stubby's is offering smoked mac-n-cheese, cowboy beans, cold sides, and ready-to-heat smoked turkeys for Thanksgiving day. However, they are very popular. Make sure to give them a call at (269) 649-2499 to reserve yours before it's too late. You can also find them on Facebook.

2. The Ample Pantry

The Ample Pantry has been serving the Kalamazoo area for 40 years, according to their website. They create homemade meals with fresh, local ingredients that can be delivered, picked up, or used for catering. For Thanksgiving, they're offering roasted turkey, sage stuffing, hand-mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, pumpkin pie, and more for $25 per person. They're currently available to order and have the potential to sell out. You can find the order form here.

3. The Garden Griddle/Creative Catering Services, Inc.

Through Creative Catering Services, Inc, the Garden Griddle, in Paw Paw, offers take-out meals throughout the month. But, for Thanksgiving, they do have an option for a turkey dinner with mashed potatoes and fresh green beans for just $14. You can also snag a Thanksgiving dessert like pecan pie, pumpkin rolls, turkey cupcakes, and more. Please note: orders for Thanksgiving meals will be due by November 18th with pickup on November 23rd by 4 pm. See the full menu and make your order here.

4. Barrett's Smokehouse

Barrett's Smokehouse, in Portage, is offering a few different options for their Thanksgiving to-go meals. You can order either a large or small Thanksgiving meal package which includes smoked turkey breast, sides, deviled eggs, and dessert for 4-12 people depending on which size you choose. You can also order an entire smoked turkey. Or, just order smoked turkey breast a la carte. Find all of their offerings here and, as with the rest of the options on this list, it's best to order sooner rather than later.

Thanksgiving doesn't have to be stressful. Might as well support a local business while making the day as easy as possible for yourself.

By the way, Aldi (no this isn't a sponsored post) is also doing something special for Thanksgiving this year. They've promised to sell Thanksgiving-related items at 2019 prices. Read more here.

