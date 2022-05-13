Tesla Caught on Video Crashing Into Ohio Building at 70 MPH

Multiple cameras caught an incredibly violent crash last week in Columbus, Ohio.

Security video cameras caught the shocking moment when a Tesla flew through a red light at 70 MPH. The car then crashed through a cement planter and over a small flight of steps before smashing through the Greater Columbus Convention Center like the Kool-Aid Man. The video below, uploaded to YouTube by the Columbus Dispatch, shows multiple angles of the horrific crash. Video footage from inside the building shows the car slamming into and badly damaging a pillar after crashing thru the glass doors.

The car is no doubt totaled and the damage to the convention center is extensive according to ABC 6,

The convention center estimated the crash caused $250,000 to $350,000 in damage including drywall, sprinkler system, power lines, carpeting, and wall coverings.

Frantz Jules, the 63-year-old driver of the Tesla, told local law enforcement that his brakes failed after he exited onto Vine Street. Vine Street is where he ran the traffic light that lead to the Tesla slamming into the building. The accident is under investigation and the driver has been charged with 'failure to control.'

