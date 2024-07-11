Columbus, Ohio is Purfect City for Single Cat Ladies
Ohio isn't kitten around about single cat ladies according to new survey results that just came out.
It's true that some cat-loving humans have made felines their entire purr-sonality. Some find that annoying while others find it hiss-terical. A very reputable survey company, Nielsen Scarborough, released survey results just meow that cat people may find purr-swasive. This survey found the top 10 cities for single cat ladies in America and the capital of Ohio made the list. So, sit back, press paws and enjoy a Meowtini as we purr over these results.
If I'm being honest, I am way more of a dog lover than a cat lover. However, I love all animals. With that being said, I am unclear on this cat-egory. How did this survey come to the conclusion that Columbus, Ohio is the 10th best city for single ladies with cats? Is this just a survey on how many single women in each city have cats? I'm not having a bad cat-itude. I put my thinking cat on and I'm still purr-plexed by what this all means. OK, no more dragging my paws. Here are the results from Nielsen Scarborough.
Top 10 U.S. Cities For Single ‘Cat Ladies in 2024
- Portland, Oregon
- Seattle, Washington
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Denver, Colorado
- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Harrisburg, Virginia
- Tampa, Florida
- Columbus, Ohio
Maybe it's just me, but I expected to see DeCATur, Michigan on this list. I'll show myself out.
