Columbus, Ohio is Purfect City for Single Cat Ladies

Ohio isn't kitten around about single cat ladies according to new survey results that just came out.

It's true that some cat-loving humans have made felines their entire purr-sonality.  Some find that annoying while others find it hiss-terical.  A very reputable survey company, Nielsen Scarborough, released survey results just meow that cat people may find purr-swasive.  This survey found the top 10 cities for single cat ladies in America and the capital of Ohio made the list. So, sit back, press paws and enjoy a Meowtini as we purr over these results.

If I'm being honest, I am way more of a dog lover than a cat lover.  However, I love all animals.  With that being said, I am unclear on this cat-egory.  How did this survey come to the conclusion that Columbus, Ohio is the 10th best city for single ladies with cats?  Is this just a survey on how many single women in each city have cats?  I'm not having a bad cat-itude.  I put my thinking cat on and I'm still purr-plexed by what this all means.  OK, no more dragging my paws.  Here are the results from Nielsen Scarborough.

Top 10 U.S. Cities For Single ‘Cat Ladies in 2024

  1. Portland, Oregon
  2. Seattle, Washington
  3. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  4. Kansas City, Missouri
  5. Denver, Colorado
  6. Albuquerque, New Mexico
  7. Minneapolis, Minnesota
  8. Harrisburg, Virginia
  9. Tampa, Florida
  10. Columbus, Ohio

Maybe it's just me, but I expected to see DeCATur, Michigan on this list.  I'll show myself out.

