There's a new and dangerous trend affecting teens in Michigan and around the world. The 'Chroming' challenge has gone viral on TikTok and teens are getting in on the trend at a disturbing rate. And parents are concerned about it, for a good reason. But, what exactly is 'Chroming' and what are the effects this fad is having on the younger generation? Here's everything you need to know.

What is Chroming?

“Chroming” refers to the act of inhaling aerosol metallic paint to get high, according to UPMC HealthBeat. It is also a blanket term for inhaling many other household products or other chemicals like an aerosol can, spray deodorant, or a paint container. When chroming, people try to inhale the hydrocarbons in metallic paints and other products.

It gives a temporary high, similar to drinking alcohol. The trend took off with teens posting videos 'chroming' and posting under the term 'WhipTok'.

What are the risks of chroming?

Side effects of chroming include slurred speech, dizziness, hallucinations, euphoria, nausea, vomiting and disorientation. Chroming can also result in a heart attack, seizures, suffocation, coma, choking or fatal injury and can permanently damage the brain, heart, lungs, liver and kidneys. According to the Journal of Drug and Alcohol Research, long-term abuse of inhalants can lead to cognitive impairment, such as the inability to concentrate, memory loss, a lower IQ and impaired judgment.

Sadly, the trend of 'chroming' has turned deadly for teens. A 13-year-old girl from Australia died after inhaling fumes from an aerosol deodorant can during a "chroming challenge."

