FDA: Thousands Of Potentially Toxic Drinks Recalled In MI And OH
There are many drinks on the market In Michigan and Ohio grocery stores that claim to be healthy. And while some may hold up to those claims, some contain hidden dangers. And one drink is being pulled from store shelves in Michigan and Ohio for containing a highly toxic chemical.
Throw Away Toxic Drink Recalled From MI And OH Stores
According to the FDA, pesticides are commonly used on food to control pests that may damage crops during production, storage, or transport. The FDA tests foods to ensure only those pesticides accepted by the Environmental Protection Agency are present and within the allowable tolerance. According to the FDA's recall report, the recall of 54,000 boxes of tea was initiated "because pesticide residues were detected above action levels."
The recalled items include the 16-count boxes of Organic Yogi Echinacea Immune Support tea bags, which come with six tea bags per pack, and four packs per box, a total of nearly 900,000 bags. The FDA report says this is a Class III recall, meaning the product “is not likely to cause adverse health consequences”. The Yogi company tells CNN the amount of pesticides found in the tea “posed no risk of harm or illness.”
The Echinacea Immune Support teabags are sold in stores in Michigan and Ohio like Walmart, Target, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods, and were first recalled in March by parent company East West Tea. The full list of lot numbers is included in the FDA report. The recall is ongoing and customers with the affected products can return them to stores for a full refund.
