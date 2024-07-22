Deadly Listeria Outbreak Hits Midwest States

Dozens sick and 2 dead as a new listeria outbreak from deli meat spreads through the Midwest to the East Coast.

The CDC is currently investigating the source of this most recent listeria outbreak and has so far connected this issue to meat sliced at delis,

Many people in this outbreak are reporting eating meats that they had sliced at deli counters. Investigators are collecting information to determine the specific products that may be contaminated. Products sold at the deli, especially those sliced or prepared at the deli, can be contaminated with Listeria.

The CDC goes on to say that refrigeration will not kill the listeria, however, reheating the meat can. As of Friday, July 19th, 2024, at least 28 people have been hospitalized in connection with this listeria outbreak and 2 people have passed away. We're hoping to have updated numbers from the CDC later today. Right now there are reported cases in Midwest states like Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Missouri. There is a concern that we could see cases pop up in Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio as we have already seen reports as far East as New York and Massachusetts.

Listeria Outbreak Map July 2024 CDC.GOV and Canva loading...

Maybe you've experienced listeria symptoms and didn't know it. Here are a few things to watch out for according to Fox 59,

Listeria infections typically cause fever, muscle aches, and tiredness and may cause stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. Symptoms can occur quickly or to up to 10 weeks after eating contaminated food.

At this time, the CDC doesn't know if the outbreak is connected to specific products but we will keep you up to do as soon as that determination is made.

