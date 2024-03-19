Fans are calling this "peak girlhood."

If you thought this was about hockey-- you thought wrong! For those who were in attendance of Saturday night's hockey game at Little Caesar's Arena (LCA) this was a core memory in the making!

Get our free mobile app

On March 16, 2024 hockey fans filled the Detroit, MI arena in anticipation of the Professional Women's Hockey League's (PWHL) match-up between Boston and Ottawa. According to CBC Sports the crowd of nearly 13,736 is, "the largest crowd to watch a professional women's hockey game in the United States."

However, Saturday night's game is one for the books not only for it's record-breaking attendance, but for the special powerful moment fans shared as an impromptu Taylor Swift singalong broke out!

With 5:39 remaining in the 2nd period, lyrics to Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me" flashed across the scoreboard and the pandemonium just escalated from there.

One TikTok use @a.turnz11 captured the moment to share with the rest of us, captioning her video, "Taylor Swift and Women's Hockey. What a duo"

What I love most about this whole thing isn't even the video, it's the comments! There's just something about watching female hockey fans, who have already set a record attendance in the PWHL's inaugural season, sing along to their favorite female artist who is also at the peak of her powers in a traditionally male-dominated industry!

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana loading...

The feeling I get watching this video can be summed up in 2 words: girl. power. Check out some of the top comments below:

"I’ve heard “went to a fight and a hockey game broke out” but “went to a hockey game and a Taylor Swift concert broke out” is next level" - QuietStorm

"I was there, crying! It was so sweet and powerful!!!!" - Kelly Kroft

"I just love this era of women and girls. It feels so powerful and important. I think we’ll be telling our grandkids about this moment in time" - ZoLeoandCo

"I felt like the PWHL game I went to was so healing. It’s a magical experience for sure." - Amanda Fabric

Every Sweater Number in Detroit Red Wings History Worn Just Once (Or Not At All) For whatever reason, these numbers have either been worn just once or never at all in the nearly 100-year history of Detroit Red Wings hockey, according to Hockey Reference.

(Hockey Reference suggests that No. 6 was only worn by Cummy Burton, which is incorrect as Larry Aurie wore the number first and the number is pseudo-retired. Such inaccuracies are difficult to narrow down, so where they can be corrected they will be.) Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison

Look At The Evolution of Detroit's First 3D Printed Home The home and wall segments were 3d printed at the Citizen Robotics facility in Southwest Detroit