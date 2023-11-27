From the success of her Eras Tour, becoming a billionaire, and her headline captivating relationship with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has owned this year. And her fans have owned their affection towards the singer with record breaking attendances at her concerts and film. And it hasn't stopped there. One homeowner in Illinois is going viral for her Taylor Swift-inspired Christmas light display.

Swifties Create Epic Holiday Displays

Taylor Swift fans have been turning their homes into some amazing holiday displays this year. A couple of incredible Halloween displays popped up this year too. From giant skeletons dressed as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Ohio, to pumpkin displays in Indiana as well. According to Parade, one fan got really creative and made an Eras Tour gingerbread stadium to honor the concert.

Get our free mobile app

Illinois Home Creates a Very 'Merry Swiftmas' Light Display

In a TikTok posted by @deborahnilles, the home in Naperville, IL has its own space dedicated to each era on the tour. The official Eras Tour artwork showing Swift in her nine eras covers the right side of the house. Travis has his own display and appropriately includes 'Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me' line. A 'Merry Swiftmas' neon pink sign lights up the roof. And a tree is adorned with friendship bracelets.

The homeowner commented in the comment section of the video saying 'This is my house! We made almost everything!' Another comment posted reads 'You win Christmas' and we definitely agree.

PICTURES: See Opening Night of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Taylor Swift kicked off her much-anticipated Eras Tour on Friday night (March 17) with a performance in Glendale, Ariz., celebrating her first return to the stage in five years with a three-hour-plus, 44-song set that spanned her entire career. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker