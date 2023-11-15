There's no better way to get into the holiday spirit and make some great memories than by taking a drive to enjoy Christmas light displays in Michigan. And thankfully there are plenty to visit in the state. Drive through these incredible light displays all while staying warm and snug in your vehicle.

Magic of Lights at Pine Knob- Clarkston, MI

Magic of Lights returns to Pine Knob with more than a mile of spectacular light displays that bring to life your favorite holiday scenes and characters like Winter Wonderland, the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland, festive Elves and Reindeer Road.

Wayne County Lightfest- Westland, MI

The Wayne County Lightfest is a five-mile stretch of nearly 50 animated, themed light displays and more than 100,000 lights.

Merry Mile- Marshall, MI

Marshall's Merry Mile at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds is a spectacular light display that is sure to become a family tradition.

Nite Lites at MIS- Brooklyn, MI

Nite Lites at MIS is the largest Christmas drive-through show in Michigan!

Colors of Christmas Wonderland- Newaygo, MI

The Colors of Christmas Wonderland is located in Croton Township Campground in Newaygo, MI. The Campground is full of lights and displays that you can drive through or hike through!

Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ballpark- Comstock Park, MI

West Michigan's Largest Christmas Lite show with nearly two miles of Christmas lights, animated displays, lighted tunnels, and more.

Christmas in the Park at Jellystone- South Haven, MI

Christmas in the Park at Jellystone features over 60,000 lights along a 1/2 mile drive throughout Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort.

River Lights of Wonder- Three Rivers, MI

Drive through the light show next to the river and listen to the narration of the Christmas story along your drive.

Lansing Holiday Light Show- Lansing, MI

The Lansing Holiday Light Show at Cottonwood Campground features dozens of dazzling, larger-than-life holiday themed displays.

