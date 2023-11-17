Michigan Family Honors Matthew Perry with Christmas Light Display

Michigan Family Honors Matthew Perry with Christmas Light Display

bostick family lightshow on IG and Canva

Could this be the coolest Christmas light display in Michigan this year? (Please read the previous line with a Chandler Bing cadence.)

If you want to take a drive to see the incredible Holiday light display honoring the late Matthew Perry, you'll have to plug Garden City, Michigan into your Apple Maps or GPS.  Garden City is in Wayne county between Detroit and Ann Arbor.  That's where you'll find this Chandler Bing tribute put together by Christina and Kyle Bostick, both in their mid-thirties.  It was the caption of the Bostic Family Instagram Reel that had me reeling,

The one where we lose a friend.  This one hurts, RIP Matthew Perry ❤️

Get our free mobile app

Kyle Bostick told the New York Post,

My wife and I grew up in the ’90s watching ‘Friends.’ It has been one of our favorite shows to rewatch and we’re deeply saddened to hear the news.  We had a light show display set up for Halloween but wanted to somehow use it to create a tribute.  After posting it we received countless comments thanking us for doing it. We are happy we can bring some smiles to people’s faces during difficult times like these.

Sadly, we lost one of our favorite Friends on October 28th, 2023 as Matthew Perry, a.k.a. Chandler Bing passed away at the young age of 54.

50 Best Episodes of 'Friends' Ever

Stacker complied a list of the 50 best episodes of the hit TV show Friends.

Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

50 Nostalgic Photos of the ‘Friends’ Cast Young

See photos of Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer from the mid-90s to early 2000s.

Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard

Filed Under: Christmas Lights, Detroit, Friends, Garden City, Matthew Perry, Wayne County
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning, TV and Movies
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WKFR