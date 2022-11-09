Your Next Tattoo Or Piercing Could Pay To Feed The Homeless

Ink My Image Tattoo and Piercing shop in Chicago, Illinois is offering a $10 Tattoo and piercing promotion deal to raise money to feed the homeless. They have offered to give any piercing for just $10 and will be giving certain-sized tattoos for $10 as well.

This deal will start on Friday, November 18th, and will run through Sunday, November 20th. They're open for walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, then on Sunday, they will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One small twist, this deal runs until the weekend is over, or until supplies last.

What and Where?

Ink My Image is located on the Southside of Chicago, in the Englewood neighborhood, on 51st Street. There is a second location on 79th Street that will also be running this promotion during the same weekend.

This seems like a beneficial deal for all involved and is something I would like to see adopted by all kinds of businesses and run through all times of the year. In this case, someone is getting the most affordable tattoo, a less fortunate person is getting some much-needed help, and the artist receives a full heart after serving all day.

Anywhere Else?

Is this an initiative that could spread to other kinds of businesses? What other kinds of businesses would garner a crowd as tattoos and piercings would? I could imagine a few places that could make a difference with this deal.

Having a cheap $5 2-hour bowling plus the cost of shoes all day would be a money maker, bars selling discounted drinks to raise money, or even an arcade or trampoline park running a promo to get the families in on the cause.

This may have been one of the most genius promotional deals we will ever see as humans. Will this end with Ink My Image in Chicago or will it spread through the city? The Midwest? The country? The world? Only time will tell if this will become a juggernaut or remain a solo project.